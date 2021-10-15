Victim in Colorado Springs stabbing identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the victim in a deadly stabbing.

On Oct. 7, police responded to the 1500 block of South Nevada Avenue on reports of a stabbing at 7:26 p.m. At the scene, first responders found a man who had been stabbed. According to police, the victim was treated at the scene but died.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy, and on Friday, identified the victim as 52-year-old Lance Hawke.

Detectives with CSPD's Violent Crime Section investigated the individual who stabbed the victim, however, no arrests have been made at this time. Police say this is an active investigation.

According to police, this is the 30th homicide investigation in the city of Colorado Springs so far in 2021. This time last year, officers had investigated 32 homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)-634-7867.