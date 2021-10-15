Skip to Content
News
By
today at 4:50 PM
Published 6:09 PM

Several COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering flu shots this weekend

MGN

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- This weekend, the state is offering flu vaccine shots at select COVID-19 vaccine clinics across Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recommends that all eligible Coloradans receive both their annual influenza vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine to reduce the risk and severity of viral respiratory diseases.

According to CDPHE, flu shots are recommended for everyone 6 months and older. Health officials also say taking both the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time is safe.

Vaccines are free, and no identification, proof of residency, or insurance is required.

Below is a list of COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering flu shots:

Saturday, Oct. 16:El Paso County

El Paso County:

  • Julisa Soto at 2530 Delta Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80910
    • 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.
    • Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna 

Fremont County:

  • Colorado Mission of Mercy at 920 Field Ave., Cañon City, CO 81212
    • 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.
    • Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
  • Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment at 201 N. 6th St., Cañon City, CO 8
    • 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
    • Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Pueblo County:

  • Langoni Sports Complex at 2101 W. 24th St. Pueblo, CO 81003
    • 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
    • Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, flu
  • Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association at 1249 E. Routt Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004
    • 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
    • Vaccine type: Pfizer
Sunday, Oct. 17:

Huerfano County:

  • La Veta High School at 126 E. Garland St., La Veta, CO 81005
    • 9 a.m. - Noon
    • Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
  • Safeway parking lot at 222 W. 7th St., Walsenburg, CO 81089
    • 2-6 p.m.
    • Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Otero County:

  • 27332 Frontage Road, La Junta, CO 81050
    • 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
    • Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Pueblo County:

  • Langoni Sports Complex at 2101 W. 24th St., Pueblo, CO 81003
    • 9 a.m - 6 p.m.
    • Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

The state is also offering flu shots at certain vaccine clinics through Oct. 22. For a full list of vaccine clinics offering flu shots, click here.

News

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content