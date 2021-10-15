Colorado Springs Police: three people suspected of dealing drugs in hotel arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department arrested three people and recovered numerous drugs and weapons.

At 8:35 p.m., two Gold Hill officers were dispatched to a hotel at 1400 W. Harrison for a trespassing complaint.

At the scene, the officers discovered narcotic activity with people staying at the hotel.

During a search, police found three firearms,16 ounces of suspected fentanyl, and numerous other suspected drugs. According to police, one of the firearms was stolen during a burglary of a vehicle.

Police arrested three individuals suspected of dealing drugs out of the hotel. According to CSPD, Jacob Pinski, Crystina Demarco, and Tyler Woods were taken into custody.