Last days to get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, to be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) encourages Coloradans to be fully vaccinated in time for the holidays this year. Today, Thursday, October 14th, is the last day to get a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be fully vaccinated in time for Thanksgiving.

Vaccinations are the best way for Coloradans to protect themselves, their families, and their communities while celebrating holidays, according to CDPHE.

“The holidays are special because they often mean getting together with multiple generations of family and friends,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE. “Many of us have had to sacrifice and cancel gatherings over the past 20 months because of the pandemic. This year, we have the option to gather more safely thanks to the vaccine. At a time when we think about all the things we are grateful for— let’s be especially grateful for the vaccine. Take advantage of it. It could save your life or the lives of your loved ones.”

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, given 21 days apart. Moderna’s vaccine requires two doses, given 28 days apart. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine requires one dose. People are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after the final dose of their primary vaccine series.

In order to be considered fully vaccinated by the following holidays, people should get their first dose of vaccine by the following dates:

Thanksgiving (Nov. 25): Moderna by Oct. 14, Pfizer by Oct. 21, Johnson & Johnson by Nov. 11

Hanukkah (starts Nov. 28): Moderna by Oct. 17, Pfizer by Oct. 24, Johnson & Johnson by Nov. 14

Christmas (Dec. 25): Moderna by Nov. 13, Pfizer by Nov. 20, Johnson & Johnson by Dec. 11

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.