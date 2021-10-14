Housing Authority Board seat up for grabs in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Mayor John Suthers is seeking applicants for a four-year term on the Colorado Springs Housing Authority Board.

This volunteer position will be a four-year term commitment, effective from January 11, 2022 – January 11, 2026 as a member of a citizen board of commissioners with a time commitment of about four hours per month. The Board meets the third Thursday of each month. Preferred applicants would have specialized knowledge of real estate, construction, landlord/tenant agreements, finance or social service.

Applications and resumes will be accepted through November 19, 2021 online at ColoradoSprings.gov/bcc.

For questions, contact Dawn Conley at 719-385-5484 or email at dawnconley@coloradosprings.gov