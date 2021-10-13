King Soopers could hire nearly 2,000 Coloradans this week

News

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO)-- King Soopers and City market is in the process of recruiting workers in a statewide push to staff up. Over a four-day period starting today, Wednesday, October 13th through Saturday, October 16th, according to a press release from the King Soopers/City Market Corporate Affairs Leader. The hiring event is across all King Soopers location across the state.

The grocer is looking to hire more than 1,900 people in hourly and salary roles. Positions range from retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, department leader and pharmacy and healthcare roles.

Today virtual and on-site interviews will be offered from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Thursday and Friday the grocer will offer in-person interviews at King Soopers locations from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m.

On Saturday, interviews continue from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m.

On those days you'll find manned hiring tables at every King Soopers location across the state. Interviews will be offered on the spot and new hires can start their careers in as little as three days.

King Soopers/City Market offers associates a culture of opportunity and career with purpose, competitive pay and benefits, and flexible schedules. Additionally, they offer resources, training, continued education and tuition reimbursement, perks and discounts, to support and develop associates and make their lives easier.

“We know that a career looks different for everyone, so we strive to provide the tools and support associates need to create their own path to success. No matter where your journey begins, we have fresh opportunities for everyone,” Jessica Trowbridge, King Soopers/City Market Corporate Affairs Leader.

King Soopers/City Market welcomes individuals who are looking for a career with purpose. To preview all available roles and register for the hybrid hiring event, visit King Soopers/City Market career site.