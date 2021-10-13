Aurora Police: two pedestrians and driver die in crash

News

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Aurora Police Department is investigating a fatal car accident involving three pedestrians.

The crash happened on Iliff Ave. near Buckley Road around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, a white van was driving westbound on Iliff Ave. towards Buckley Rd. when the driver hit three pedestrians. Police say the pedestrians were on the north side of Iliff Ave. near Buckley Rd. on the sidewalk.

Officers say two of the pedestrians died at the scene. The third pedestrian was not injured, however, they were taken to a hospital out of caution.

The driver also died at the scene and a passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

After speaking to the passenger, Aurora police determined the driver suffered some sort of medical emergency, causing them to crash their vehicle.

At this time, police are not considering drugs and alcohol as factors.

The three pedestrians and the driver were all adults. The Arapahoe County Coroner will release the victim's identities.