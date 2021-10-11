Crash shuts down southbound lanes of Nevada at Garden of the Gods

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash shut down all southbound lanes of Nevada at Garden of the Gods due to a crash.

The Colorado Springs Police Department announced the closure at 6:41 p.m.

All southbound lanes of Nevada are shut down at Garden of the Gods due to a crash. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) October 12, 2021

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story.