today at 6:42 PM
Published 6:45 PM

Crash shuts down southbound lanes of Nevada at Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash shut down all southbound lanes of Nevada at Garden of the Gods due to a crash.

The Colorado Springs Police Department announced the closure at 6:41 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story.

