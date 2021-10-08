Colorado State Patrol investigates deadly crash along Highway 69 in Gardner

News

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 69 at mile point 34, just north of Gardner. According to CSP, a white 2014 Dodge 3500 was driving southbound on Highway 69, and a white 2007 Toyota Tacoma was driving northbound.

Around 11:30 a.m., the Dodge traveled into the northbound lane, colliding head-on with the Toyota.

Both drivers were ejected from their vehicles. The 29-year-old driver of the Toyota died at the scene. The 38-year-old driver of the Dodge was flown by helicopter to a hospital with serious bodily injuries.

This is a developing story, the crash is still under investigation.