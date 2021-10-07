SUV versus dump truck crash leads to multi-warrant arrest

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A car crash involving a dump truck and an SUV off Walnut St. and Columbia St. tips officers off on a stolen car, and a wanted man.

According to a press release from CSPD, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on October 6th. Initially the driver and passengers in the SUV stuck around for medical attention, but when police arrived the passengers started leaving the scene. That's when a Colorado Springs Officer learned the SUV involved had been reported stolen days beforehand. The officer detained the driver, identified as Kameron Martinez. Martinez was found to have multiple arrest warrants in addition to the stolen car.

The passengers were able to escape custody, but police say they left behind "identity documents" linking the group to multiple thefts.

Martinez was booked into the El Paso County Jail in relation to his warrants, the stolen car and crash investigation.