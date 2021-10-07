Car goes off road, stuck in trees near Highway 24 overpass

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Manitou Springs Police Department is investigating what caused a driver to lose control and crash into trees.

Thursday, police and the Manitou Springs Police Department responded to El Paso Blvd. and Garden of the Gods Rd. At the scene, police found a vehicle flipped and stuck between trees near the Highway 24 overpass at Manitou Ave.

The driver was pulled from the call and was taken by Flight for Life to a hospital.

No one else was in the car.