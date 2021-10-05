National Manufacturing Day helps showcase the industry to students

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- It's National Manufacturing Month, and Allegion in Colorado Springs is joining the National Association of Manufacturers to celebrate.

Allegion held a Manufacturing Day to help inspire the next generation of Manufacturers. Dozens of students from five high schools across Colorado Springs had a first-hand virtual look of what it's like to work in the manufacturing industry.

"Manufacturing is vital to the economy of course and we like to get people interested in the industry and hopefully recruit people to join us in that career track," said Dan Geoffroy, the plan manager in Colorado Springs.

Allegion in Colorado Springs produces commercial locks. They've been participating in Manufacturing Day for the past six years.

In Colorado, there are 150,000 people employed in manufacturing jobs, but Geoffroy says it's not enough.

"Well because there’s a shortage in manufacturing talent right now. For many years manufacturing, the industry reduced in size somewhat. It’s growing exponentially now and we need to encourage young folks to come into this field of work and help promote it," said Geoffroy.

They also want to show students the importance of the industry.

"I think there’s a couple of things to consider for one, anything that didn’t grow here on this earth was manufactured somewhere and it really is a vital part of everything we do and everything we see," said Geoffroy.