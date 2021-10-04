United Airlines bans 700 passengers for behavioral issues during the pandemic

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- Since the start of the pandemic, United Airlines has banned more than 700 passengers for inappropriate behavior.

The airline's CEO, Scott Kirby says the amount of passengers who are misbehaving and losing flight privileges is low compared to the overall number of United Airlines customers.

On the other hand, Delta Airlines is reporting over 1,600 people have been banned since March of 2020. Kirby, the CEO of United Airlines, says credits deescalation training given to United Airlines flight attendants for having lower rates of incidents over mask violations.