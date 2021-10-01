cnn-other

By Jodi Upchurch, CNN

An Amazon delivery goes hilariously wrong, a man captures an alligator in a trash can, and a rock legend rolls through a bar unnoticed. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Signed, sealed … thrown on the roof?

When an Amazon delivery driver accidentally hurled a package onto the recipient’s roof, the homeowner climbed a ladder to retrieve it and posted about the unique situation.

Trumping the competition

New “Saturday Night Live” featured player James Austin Johnson has gone viral in recent years for his top-notch impression of former President Donald Trump.

See you later, alligator

A military veteran who’s only lived in Florida for a year officially became a local when he successfully used a trash can to fight off and capture an alligator loitering in a neighbor’s front yard.

Rock ‘n’ roll under the radar

Mick Jagger posted a photo of himself having a beer at a dive bar while those around him were seemingly unaware of the rock star’s identity.

French president hit by egg

French President Emmanuel Macron was hit with an egg while attending a hospitality event in Lyon, France.

