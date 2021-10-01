Las Vegas police officer dies due to complications from COVID-19

News

By Caitlin Lilly

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — An officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department died this week due to complications from COVID-19.

According to the department, Officer Edward Contreras passed away on Tuesday at the age of 50 due to complications from COVID-19.

According to the agency, Officer Contreras served as an LVMPD officer for over 15 years. At the time of his passing, he was assigned to the Traffic Bureau day shift.

LVMPD added that Officer Contreras was a Marine Corps combat veteran who served in Somalia and Iraq.

He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and spending time with his family.

Officer Contreras is survived by his wife Stephanie, his son Aaron, father Edward, mother Gloria, sister Monica, and his brother Michael, who is currently assigned to the LVMPD Traffic Bureau Fatal Detail, according to police.

