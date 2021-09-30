News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The water is low and the trash has accumulated so it is time to start the cleanup of the Arkansas River corridor. Members of “Pueblo Friends of the Arkansas River” are coordinating a cleanup on Saturday, October 2nd starting at 10 a.m.

The Parks and Recreation is inviting southern Coloradans to come help clean for an hour or longer. All ages are encouraged to help cleanup.

Volunteers will start at the Moffat Street parking lot at the corner of Santa Fe Street and Santa Fe Drive. Trash bags will be provided, but volunteers should bring their own water in a reusable bottle. Friends of the Arkansas River will focus on cleaning the river’s edge and bluff areas.

The newly formed organization, “Pueblo Friends of the Arkansas River," has a mission to work to enhance and maintain the beauty, accessibility, and integrity of the Arkansas River corridor in Pueblo.

Members of the organization include walkers, bicyclists, fisherman, rafters, artists, environmentalists, educators, runners and others. Anyone that uses and loves the Arkansas River corridor is invited to join.

Contact Corinne Koehler at 719-252-5389 or cor_koehler@yahoo.com if you're interested in joining.