Construction approved for Denver International Airport’s 7th major runway

News

DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver International Airport just received the green light from the City of Denver to start planning on the construction for the seventh major runway.

If the FAA approves construction, the project will be the first runway built at the airport since 2003.

The estimated price of the new runway will cost more than $1.2 billion, and it's expected to be built and ready for service by 2028.

Chicago's O'Hare International Airport has the most runways of any US airport, with eight. DEN will be tied with Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport for second when the seventh runway is complete.