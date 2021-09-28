On the Lookout: Police seek Chile Fest shooter, escapee from community corrections

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival's triumphant return was cut short Saturday night after multiple shots were fired in the 100 block of South Union Boulevard.

According to witnesses, two men got into a fight, and multiple shots were fired.

One man was taken to the hospital, and now Pueblo Police are looking for 18-year-old Victor Villalobos, who has a warrant out for his arrest on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.