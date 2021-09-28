On the Lookout: Police seek Chile Fest shooter, escapee from community corrections
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival's triumphant return was cut short Saturday night after multiple shots were fired in the 100 block of South Union Boulevard.
According to witnesses, two men got into a fight, and multiple shots were fired.
One man was taken to the hospital, and now Pueblo Police are looking for 18-year-old Victor Villalobos, who has a warrant out for his arrest on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
If you know where Villalobos might be, you're asked to call Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6006. To remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.
The Safe Streets Task Force in Pueblo is also asking for help to track down 30-year-old Lazaro Garza.
Garza spent time in the Colorado Department of Corrections for a number of convictions -- including assault -- out of El Paso County.
Garza is out on Community Corrections, but is wanted for Flight Escape.
If you know where Garza is, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.
Comments