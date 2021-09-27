Colorado universities and colleges license plate auction, proceeds help residents with disabilities

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Disability Funding Committee launched an auction offering Colorado license plates referencing multiple Colorado colleges and universities.

According to officials, proceeds from the auction will be used to fund grants for new and innovative ideas that improve the quality of life and independence of Coloradans with disabilities.

"There’s no better way to show pride for your favorite Colorado school than a customized license plate configuration,” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera. “Whether you are a Buff, a Ram, a Miner, a Tiger, or a Pioneer, this fall you can celebrate homecoming and support Coloradans with disabilities.”

The license plates being offered in the auction include:

ILUVMSU

BUFLUV

MINER

SKO

RAMTUF

CORAMS

ILOVEDU

CC4EVER

ILOVECU

ILUVECSU

1TUFBUF

Winners will receive the exclusive right to use the license plate on a vehicle registered in Colorado. The auction is online-only and ends at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 1.

