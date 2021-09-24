CPW and Black Hills Energy team up to save osprey

News

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers teamed up to save an osprey that had gotten tangled in twine. CPW SE Region tweeted that an osprey nest had been spotted near the Arkansas River east of Cañon City, on September 16th. The adult osprey was in the nest feeding its young for an extended period of time; long . That's when bird expert SeEtta Moss called Charlene Lindner, who alerted CPW.

CPW Officer Bob Carochi called in Black Hills Energy crews to assist in the rescue. The team used a bucket truck to lift Officer Carochi up to where he could reach and help the osprey.

When Officer Carochi made it up to the nest, he found the bird "horribly tangled" in twine, unable to fly or even walk. Without help wildlife officer say it would have starved in the nest.

Officer Carochi covered the osprey's head with a towel and went to work untangling the raptor's legs and talons.

It took 30 minutes before the bird was free, but it was able to fly off immediately. Lindner and Moss said they have seen the osprey hunting along the Arkansas River since the rescue on September 16th.