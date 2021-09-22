Homecoming dance blamed for Covid-19 outbreak at TCA

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- High school students at The Classical Academy in Colorado Springs will be on remote learning until Wednesday, September 29, after an outbreak of COVID-19 on campus.

Tisha Harris, a spokesperson for the charter school in Academy District 20, told KRDO late Wednesday that 10 students had tested positive, and many more students were feeling sick.

TCA connected the cases back to the school's homecoming dance this past Saturday, according to Harris.

She says nearly every student was at the dance, as well as students from other schools.

The families of those visiting students were notified as well.

Students at TCA's elementary and middle school campuses are not impacted.

This is a developing story.