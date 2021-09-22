27th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival begins Friday, Sept. 24

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 27th Annual Chile and Frijoles Festival in Pueblo begins Friday, September 24.

Wednesday, Pueblo County officials released a video highlighting farmers preparing for the festival.

The 27th annual Chile & Frijoles Festival kicks off on Friday in Pueblo! Here is a preview video highlighting our farmers! pic.twitter.com/zloRnb3ueI — Pueblo County, CO (@PuebloCounty) September 22, 2021

Friday at 4 p.m., Governor Jared Polis will join farmers and members of the Pueblo community to kick off the event. Polis will get the first bushel of the festival at the Chile Roasters in the Rusler Farmers market in the El Pueblo parking lot.

This year, the festival is featuring the Chihuahua and Friends Parade. Mariachis will open the parade as Chihuahuas and other pets make their way through downtown Pueblo.

Registration for the Chihuahua and Friends Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, lineup is at the corner of B Street and Union.

Sunday at 4 p.m., people can test their heat index tolerance by competing in the Jalapeno Eating Contest.





The Chile Festival schedule is:

Friday 3 p.m. until 12 a.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. until 12 a.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

For more information about the 27th Annual Chile and Frijoles Festival,