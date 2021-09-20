Man in custody after hunter shot and killed in San Juan National Forest

News

DOLORES COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Dolores County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a hunter was shot and killed in the San Juan National Forest.

Friday at 10:48 p.m., deputies and first responders were dispatched to Forest Service Road 535 at Kilpacker Trail Head on reports that a hunter had been shot.

According to the sheriff's office, 31-year-old Gregory Gabrisch from Houston, Texas, was fatally shot while archery hunting. Deputies say Gabrisch was wearing reflective clothing.

Saturday, the Dolores County Sheriff's Office said the man who shot Gabrisch was another hunter, identified as Ronald J. Morosko from Elizabeth, Pennsylvania. He was arrested for Criminally Negligent Homicide and was taken to the Montezuma County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.