Race Against Suicide at El Pomar Youth Sports Park Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The "Race Against Suicide Run" is a charity run that helps to fight suicide in Southern Colorado. Sunday, September 19th, the race will include a 5k run of a 3k walk at the El Pomar Youth Sports Park.

According to the organization, "Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the state of Colorado. This scary reality is something we can work together to change. Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership has been serving the Pikes Peak Region in the name of suicide prevention since 1993. PPSPP provides free suicide resources and suicide support services to our community in efforts to increase awareness, provide education, and connect individuals and organizations to needed resources."

Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, and the run begins at 9:00 a.m. For more information, click here.