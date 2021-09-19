Canada votes in pandemic election that could cost Trudeau

AP National News

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled on an early election in a bid to win a majority of seats in Parliament. But he now faces the threat of being knocked from power in Monday’s election. Polls indicate Trudeau’s Liberal Party is in a tight race with the rival Conservatives: It will likely win the most seats in Parliament, but still fail to get a majority, forcing it to rely on an opposition party to pass legislation. Trudeau entered the election leading a stable minority government that wasn’t under threat of being toppled.