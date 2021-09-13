Less than 200 ICU beds available across Colorado

News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- According to the state's COVID-19 data dashboard, there are less than 200 intensive care beds available across the state.

Now, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says hospitals are being forced to convert normal rooms into ICU rooms, as well as canceling elective procedures. That is resulting in fewer people getting regular health care.

Across the state, more than 900 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

For more COVID-19 data in Colorado, click here.