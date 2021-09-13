Downtown Colorado Springs vandalism on the rise

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A string of businesses on Tejon Street in Colorado Springs, along with the El Paso County Courthouse building, are now having to face costly repairs after a vandalism spree this past weekend.

Mendy Coffey, the general manager for Atomic Cowboy, says she came in Sunday morning to open the restaurant like any other day but when she got there she saw the damage.

"Our pizza window was broken and our front doors were shattered," Coffey said.

Pikes Peak Brewing Company, McDivitt Law Firm also experienced some form of vandalism.

Mitch Hammes, Neighborhood Services Manager for the City of Colorado Springs, says vandalism calls are certainly on the rise.

“It is always kinda a bummer to have to always come in and have to clean up a lot of glass and have all the damage to our property and what that does to our guests because or hours were on the door and that is what got broken,” Coffey said.

Colorado Springs Police say they are still searching for the suspect, and no one is in custody as of Monday evening.

As for the damages? CSPD says damages could cost well over $10,000, considering it can cost anywhere from $2,000-$3,000 to replace a large window.

If you have any information, you are asked to Colorado Springs Police.