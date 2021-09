Jordan Good is a television news producer for Good Morning Colorado.

He was born in Thornton, Colorado and grew up in Fort Collins, Colorado.

After graduating from high school, Jordan pursed his dreams of becoming a journalist and content producer at the University of Northern Colorado.

At UNC, he was a reporter for Bear News and a staff reporter for The Mirror newspaper. Also, Jordan interned as a Cast Member at Walt Disney World during Spring 2019.

In 2021, he graduated with a major in Journalism, News & Multimedia with a minor in Communications.

He joined KRDO NewsChannel 13 in July 2021, after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado. Jordan wants to thank Professor Dale Edwards, Assistant Professor Shawn Montano and Associate Professor Lynn Klyde-Allaman for their endless support.

When he’s not producing or writing, Jordan enjoys going to theme parks, traveling, photography, and is an avid Saturday Night Live fanatic.

He’s excited to be pursing his career as a producer in a state where he grew up.