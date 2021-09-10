Denver Mayor proposes $400 bonus to city employees to get vaccinated

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock proposed a new incentive to get city employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a letter Friday, Hancock proposed a $400 bonus for city workers who get vaccinated.

The bonus would also be available to employees who are already vaccinated, they would just need to show proof of vaccination status by September 30.

If approved by the Denver City Council, the bonuses could be delivered to workers by October 29.

In addition to the bonus proposal, Hancock acknowledged the sacrifices city workers have made during the pandemic.

Read the full letter provided by our Denver affiliate 9News by clicking here.