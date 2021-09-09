Record setting heat likely the next two days

News

Record setting heat is possible this afternoon, along with hazy sunshine.

TODAY: Areas of smoke and haze will continue to impact portions of Colorado along with stifling summer heat. A forecast high of 94 for Colorado Springs would break the current record of 92 set back in 1979. A record tying temperature of 98 is forecast for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild overnight with morning lows Friday in the upper-50s and low-60s.

EXTENDED: Mainly sunny and hot through the first half of the weekend. A weak cool front will roll across the area Saturday, ushering in slightly milder temperatures for Sunday. A stronger cold front will drop temps into the 70s and 80s by next Wednesday.