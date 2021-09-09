President Joe Biden to visit Denver Monday, Sept. 13

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- President Joe Biden is set to visit Denver on Monday, September 13.

According to 9News, Biden will participate in a 'Build Back Better' event while in Denver.

The White House describes 'Build Back Better' as "an ambitious plan to create jobs, cut taxes, and lower costs for working families - all paid for by making the tax code fairer and making the wealthiest and large corporations pay their fair share."

This visit is part of a trip that includes stops in California and Idaho.

In Long Beach, he'll participate in an event to support Gov. Gavin Newsom ahead of the recall election in the state. In Sacramento, he'll survey wildfire damage.

In Boise, he'll visit the National Interagency Fire Center.