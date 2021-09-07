Overnight roadwork along at I-25/County Line Road Interchange

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation scheduled several overnight closures along I-25.

Tuesday, crews will begin working on the bridge and installing drainage pipe at the I-25/County Line Road Interchange, Exit 163. Drivers should expect up to 20-minute delays, primarily on Friday and Saturday evening, and Saturday and Sunday morning.

Below are the planned construction activities:

Date Time Impact Activity Detour Overnight:

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Wednesday, Sept. 8 8 p.m. - 5 a.m. Northbound and southbound I-25 closed beneath the County Line Road bridge; County Line Road bridge and local access closed Bridge work I-25 traffic will detour via the County Line Road ramps. Local traffic will use the CO 105 interchange (Exit 161). Map 1. Overnight:

Thursday, Sept. 9 8 p.m. - 5 a.m. Southbound I-25 closed beneath the County Line Road bridge; County Line Road bridge and local access closed Bridge work I-25 traffic will detour via the County Line Road ramps. Local traffic will use the CO 105 interchange (Exit 161). Map 1. Overnight:

Friday, Sept. 10 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 a.m. Southbound I-25 closed beneath the County Line Road bridge; County Line Road bridge and local access closed Install drainage pipes Southbound I-25 traffic will detour via the County Line Road ramps. Local traffic will use the CO 105 interchange (Exit 161). Map 2. Overnight:

Saturday, Sept. 11 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 a.m. Southbound I-25 closed beneath the County Line Road bridge; County Line Road bridge and local access closed Install drainage pipes Southbound I-25 traffic will detour via the County Line Road ramps. Local traffic will use the CO 105 interchange (Exit 161). Map 2.

Below are the two detour maps CDOT designed to help drivers:

Detour Map 1

Detour Map 2

The County Line Road bridge is one of five bridges CDOT is replacing as part of the 18-mile I-25 South Gap project between Monument and Castle Rock.

