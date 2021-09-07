Marian House partnered with state to offer COVID-vaccines for people in need

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Mobile vaccine clinic was at the Marian House to help people less likely to have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tuesday, vaccines were distributed to people experiencing homelessness in the paring lot of Marian House. A part of Catholic Charities, the organization helps women and children with housing and support.

Anyone who received a shot were also given a $100 Walmart gift card.

The clinic was open between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. People had the option of taking the Pfizer vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

For more information on future vaccine clinics distributing gift cards, click here.