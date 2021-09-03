Gov. Polis recommends ending Colorado’s state income tax

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis recommends ending Colorado's state income tax.

At a news conference, Polis said the income tax should drop to zero. Instead, he said the state should find other ways to generate revenue without discouraging growth.

During the Freedom Conference on August 27, Polis said, "if we can move away from taxing income which is something you don’t want to discourage because we want people to make income, we want companies to make income, that’s a great thing."

However, that change won't be happening anytime soon. Ending the state income tax would need to be approved by the state legislature, or be sent to a ballot before it could be enacted.

Until then, the governor was able to reduce the state income tax by 0.78% in 2020 as part of a ballot measure. Many conservative groups plan to push a similar proposal next year.