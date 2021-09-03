Colorado Springs officer-involved shooting in April ruled as justified

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office determined an officer-involved shooting that happened in April was justified.

On April 22, an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department tried to contact a suspect in a stolen vehicle in the parking lot behind a Quality Inn & Suites on Garden of the Guards Roads. According to the District Attorney's Office, the suspect disobeyed commands to exit the vehicle and tried driving away but got stuck on a curb.

That's when the suspect, later identified as Richard Lee Quintana, reached into the back seat, grabbed an item, and got out of the vehicle.

According to the DA, Quintana appeared to be holding an AR-15 rifle, which he then pointed upward underneath his own chin. While doing this, Quintana told the officer he had a bomb and would set it off, then began walking away while holding the weapon to his chin.

The officer followed Quintana around the motel, to the front of an occupied restaurant, and into a gas station parking lot. The DA says At this point, other CSPD officers arrived at the scene.

According to the DA's investigation, CSPD Officer Christopher Burns saw Quintana go towards the entrance of the gas station. Officer Burns ran in front of the store to prevent him from entering. That's when Quintana headed towards someone pumping gas into their car. That person saw Quintana and ran away, leaving their vehicle.

During this pursuit, Quintana repeatedly told officers he had a bomb. An officer fired a Taser stun gun to prevent Quintana from entering the civilian's vehicle, however, the DA says this was was "ineffective."

According to the DA, due to Quintana's actions and statements, Officer Burns fired two shots at Quintana. After he was hit, medical aid was given to Quintana. He was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

Following an investigation, the DA's Office determined the use of deadly force by Officer Burns was justified to prevent the threat Quintana posed to civilians and other officers in the area.

It was later determined Quintana was holding a BB gun, not a rifle.

The DA said over the course of trying to apprehend Quintana, officers gave him 79 separate lawful commands, all of which he refused to obey.