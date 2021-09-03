Colorado doctor finds fake COVID vaccine card ad, seller claims to be from Golden

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The sales of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards are becoming more common, including here in Colorado.

A doctor in the Denver area ran across a fake COVID-19 vaccine card ad on a gun-selling website.

Now, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is aware of the listing and encourages anyone who comes across a similar ad to file a complaint immediately.

Under state law, Weiser said Coloradans buying or selling these cards can be prosecuted for fraud. The FBI issued similar guidance in April, citing a federal law against falsifying government logos.

Earlier this week, the Manhattan District Attorney filed charges against fifteen people in a fake COVID-19 vaccination card conspiracy involving the sale of forged cards and the fraudulent entry of people into New York's vaccination database.

Of the fifteen people charged, thirteen are "believed to work in frontline and essential-employee settings, including hospitals and nursing homes."

In New Jersey, a woman was accused of selling more than 250 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards for $200 each. The suspect, Jasmine Clifford, went by the Instagram handle "AntiVaxMomma." Her co-conspirator, Nadayza Barkley, is accused of entering at least 10 names into the state's vaccine database for an extra $250 per customer.

Police arrested a 24-year-old woman from Illinois at the Honolulu airport after screeners noticed her vaccine card misspelled Moderna as "Maderna." Officials say the fake COVID-19 vaccine card listed she was vaccinated in Delaware, but an official there confirmed they had no vaccination record for her.

To report a fraudulent vaccine card or any other COVID-91 related scam, visit the Stop Fraud Colorado website.