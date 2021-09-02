ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

AP National News

By The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London May 27. The group says the they created the “weird and wonderful” show with George Lucas’ special-effects company, Industrial Light & Magic. The show comes on the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s founding.