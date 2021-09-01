At least 5 students or staff tests positive for COVID-19 at Watson Junior High School

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- At least five students or staff members tests positive for COVID-19 at Watson Junior High School.

A letter was sent out to students' parents and faculty on Tuesday addressing the COVID-19 outbreak. In the letter, Principle Justin Lee says each COVID-19 case is being investigated by public health.

Watson Junior High School wants students and staff members to practice social distancing, wearing a mask, and to stay home from school for 10 days after the exposure.

The school will remain open until future notice.