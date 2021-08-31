Polis/Primavera administration recognizes International Opioid Awareness Day

News

Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera will join state officials, behavioral health providers and recovery advocates to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day.

The Polis-Primavera administration is taking steps to address substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery services and meeting the behavioral health needs of all Coloradans. The event will honor Coloradans who died by overdose, raise awareness of proven treatments and interventions and encourage those living with substance use disorder to seek life-saving care.

There will also be a mobile health unit that delivers medication for opioid use disorder on site for tours.

The event happens today, Tuesday, August 31, from 9:00 a.m. through 9:25 a.m. on the West Steps of the State Capitol. The address is 200 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80203.

The event will also be livestreamed on the Lt. Governor’s Facebook page.

According to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the state saw an increase in overdoses this past year which is why over the next four years, Colorado will utilize $113 million in federal block grant funding for substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery services, $55 million of which were allocated through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations and American Rescue Plan Act stimulus packages.

The Behavioral Health Recovery Act, SB 21-137 a bipartisan new law signed by Governor Jared Polis this summer allocated $114 million to state behavioral health programs.

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs help dealing with one, call the Colorado Crisis Services toll-free number 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or text TALK to 38255 for free, confidential, 24/7 counseling support.