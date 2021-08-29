Bring on the heat!

News

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms will push out of the Rampart Range/ Palmer Divide after 5pm bringing the Colorado Springs area the chance for a few storms tonight. Gradually clearing after 10pm with low temperatures to 57 degrees in Colorado Springs and 59 in Pueblo.

Monday: A ridge of high pressure will build across southwestern Colorado, in turn, introducing a warm a dry pattern to start the week. High temperatures will push into the low 90s in Colorado Springs, only a degree or two away from the record books.

Extended: Monsoonal moisture and cooler temperatures will push into the state by Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely to finish off the week.

