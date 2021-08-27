Colorado State Fair fully reopens after scaled-back 2020

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The gates to the Colorado State Fair opened on Friday morning. After a modified year in 2020 because of COVID-19, all events are back this year.

There's a lot of excitement to get back to normal. Jackie Dorenkamp and Debbie Walters help run the Vineland United Methodist food booth. It's been open for 62 years but they sat out last year because of the pandemic.

"We’re expecting a great big crowd," said Dorenkamp.

They've spent the last week getting their booth ready for those crowds.

"Nerve-wracking -- we’re hoping we have everything, all our ducks in a row, but we’re excited," said Walters.

Their excitement is being felt by others too; the 4H kids got things kicked off early.

"We’ve been here since Tuesday night, so being here back in this barn with a lot of pigs and a lot of good people it feels good to be back in a normal atmosphere in Pueblo," said Jack Davis, a pig exhibitor.

Having the fair back in full will have a significant impact on the Pueblo community.

"We’re anticipating a 30 million dollar impact to Southern Colorado because of the activities that happen here on the fairgrounds. Just the energy in the community, [Saturday] is the State Fair parade, you really get to see how the community supports and participates in the State Fair," said Scott Stoller, the general manager of the fair.

As for COVID-19, you are encouraged to wear a face mask especially indoors. Employees of the fair will be wearing them. If you are not feeling well you are encouraged to stay home.

If you are sick or don't feel comfortable coming to the fair you can go online and get a refund until 6 p.m. Friday.

On Friday, all kids are free and if you're a health care worker it is half-off admission.

For all other information on times and events, you can head to the State Fair's website.