Former U.S. Afghan translator now in Colorado Springs says family is being hunted by Taliban

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former Afghan translator for American forces is pleading for help - fearing his family still stuck in Afghanistan will be killed if nothing is done to get them out.

Samim Amiri fought alongside Army Rangers and served as a translator. Amiri says he took the job to improve his country, make money, and take care of his family.

After serving as an interpreter for six years, Amiri fled Afghanistan to America in 2014. In 2020, he obtained U.S. citizenship and calls Colorado Springs home.

Earlier in August, the Taliban took control of the government as the United States began the process of withdrawing troops. Since then, Amiri's family has tried desperately to flee Afghanistan.

Due to his involvement with the U.S. military, Samim tells KRDO his family is currently being hunted by the Taliban.

“What happened to my family? Where are they? What is going to happen?” asked Amiri.

His mother, father, brothers, and sisters are all on the run. Amiri says they move from house to house daily - hiding out of fear of being persecuted by the Taliban.

The Taliban has managed to contact his family. Amiri told KRDO they threatened his father with violence over the phone.

Samim Amiri, left, served with the United States Special Forces until 2014.

“They called my dad. They told him if they caught him they would cut his head,” said Amiri.

The former interpreter says he has already lost family to the Taliban. His uncle - a police officer in Afghanistan - was killed by the Taliban in 2014 because of Amiri's role in the United States military. He fears the rest of his family could meet a similar fate if found.

"If they do anything to my family I would blame myself for working with Americans," said Samim. "Then I would blame the US government.”

KRDO reached out the Congressman Doug Lamborn's office to see anything can be done to assist Amiri and his family. Lamborn's office provided a statement from the Congressman:

My office has been working around the clock with numerous individuals trying to secure safe passage for those the Biden Administration recklessly left behind. However, due to the ongoing security concerns in Afghanistan, we will not be releasing any specific individuals or instances in order to protect the safety of Americans and SIVs. If you're an American stranded in Afghanistan or know someone who is, please contact my office immediately at (719)-520-0055 or go to my website. There is still much to do to ensure that Americans in Afghanistan and SIVs who have assisted us are relocated safely. We will do everything in our power to help keep you informed and to help get you out. Congressman Doug Lamborn

“I was shoulder to shoulder with the Americans there. All the time," said Samim. "We helped them out. Now, this is the time they help us.”

Amiri says his brother tried to get their family into the airport and onto one of the planes, but they were unsuccessful.