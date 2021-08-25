Colorado Springs Firefighters respond to a grass fire south of Briargate Boulevard

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to a grass fire yesterday at 2:30 p.m. in the area of Union and Woodmen on the north side of Colorado Springs.

Crews had to deal with windy conditions pushing the flames toward nearby townhomes but were able to stop the spread.

The fire was put out after 30 minutes and nearby structures were untouched by the flames.

Colorado Springs Firefighters don't know what caused the fire in the first place but say they believe the fire was unintentional.