D49 still evaluating COVID reporting policy despite state requirement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three days after the state announced updated COVID-19 requirements for schools, Falcon School District 49 has not made any changes to its policy, making it unclear if the district will actually report individual cases of coronavirus.

Earlier this month at an August school board meeting, D49's Chief Education Officer said the district would exercise local control and not report single COVID-19 cases within the district to health officials. According to state COVID guidelines, school districts were 'encouraged' to report cases. However, the guidelines did not say reporting single COVID cases was a requirement.

As of Friday, the state changed the guidelines to mirror state law, now requiring all school districts to report single COVID-19 cases amongst students and staff to health officials.

As of right now, D49 tells 13 Investigates they will wait for El Paso County Public Health to notify them of positive cases in their schools.

District spokesperson David Nancarrow says they are still evaluating if they plan to follow state law and report cases to health officials.

"We don’t ask parents to disclose, but positive tests associated with our schools are reported to us through county health," said Nancarrow in an email to 13 Investigates. "We will continue providing notice to exposed individuals [students, staff, families] and cooperating with the county's investigation of outbreaks."

When we asked for further clarification on the district's policy, Nancarrow said they are evaluating what the updated guidance from the state and county means for the district.

State health officials say failure to appropriately report diseases is an unlawful act that could result in a misdemeanor charge and is subject to fines and jail time.