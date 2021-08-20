State releases new COVID guidance for K-12 schools and child care facilities

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released new COVID guidance that applies to K-12 schools, public and private, and child care settings.

According to our Denver affiliate 9News, the guidance is to support full-time, in-person learning and minimize classroom quarantines.

Stricter COVID-19 mitigation and quarantine procedures can be implemented by local public health departments if needed.

Classroom exposure would not require quarantine as long as the school is in a county with a 70% or higher vaccination rate, or in a county with low community transmission.

If a school doesn't meet those credentials, quarantine can still be avoided if more than 70% of eligible students and staff are vaccinated, or bi-weekly testing for the virus is offered for anyone unvaccinated.

