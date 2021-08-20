Senior Air Force Academy NCO faces court-martial, charged with sexual assault and battery

News

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A general court-martial is scheduled for August 23 for an NCO at the Air Force Academy.

According to the Academy, Senior Master Sgt. Nicholaus Stopher is charged with two specifications of sexual assault and two specifications of abusive sexual contact in violation of Article 210, Uniform Code of Military Justice.

He also faces two specifications of assault consummated by battery in violation of Article 128, UCMJ.