Federal pandemic unemployment benefits coming to an end September 4th

STATEWIDE (KRDO) -- Federal pandemic unemployment benefits are set to expire at the beginning of September.

By law, the state cannot pay partial weeks, so the final week that benefits will be paid for these federal programs in Colorado is the week ending Saturday, September 4, 2021.

If you are currently receiving PUA, PEUC, and/or FPUC benefits, those benefits will end on that date. Programs officially end on September 6.

Programs coming to an end include Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

Changes to be expected after September 4, 2021:

The $300-a-week unemployment boost will end.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) will end. This program supported gig workers and self-employed people, since May 2020.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) will end. This program served as an unemployment extension, offering extra weeks for people who normal benefits had expired.

These programs were put in place by Congress. The state has no power or ability to extend these programs.

Nearly 116,000 Coloradans will be affected by the ending of the federal pandemic unemployment benefits ending.

According to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment website, the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) requires the CLDE to continue to accept new PUA applications for 30 days after the program expires. CDLE will backdate these new claims to the first eligible week during the Pandemic Assistance Period, in accordance with all eligibility requirements.