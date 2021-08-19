Colorado Springs Police: man attacks customers and two officers

News

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken into custody Thursday after attacking customers at a business and assaulting officers.

At 9:43 a.m., officers with the Gold Hill Division were dispatched to the 2700 block of W. Colorado Ave. on reports of an assault in progress.

Police say a man was causing a disturbance and assaulting people in the area. Officers later found the suspect near 2100 W. Colorado Ave.

The suspect initially resisted officer commands, hitting one officer in the face causing minor injuries. A second officer sustained lacerations to their arm.

Additional officers were called to the scene and the suspect was finally arrested. The man was taken to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on warrants and assault charges.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)-634-7867.