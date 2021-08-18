“Trucks & Tunes Outlaw Weekend” postponed until 2022

News

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new country music festival, "Trucks & Tunes Outlaw Weekend," was postponed for at least a year due in part to COVID concerns. Officials with the raceway said they made the decision based on concerns for the virus, and because the event is so new and was expected to draw large crowds. The festival was originally scheduled to take place for early September, but the new date will be closer to Labor Day weekend 2022.

Find more information on the event's Facebook page.