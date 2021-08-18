Arizona county seeks reimbursement for new voting machines

AP National Business

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s largest county is demanding the state Senate pay $2.8 million to cover the costs of replacing vote-counting machines that the state’s top election official says can’t be used again because of their handling during the Senate Republicans’ 2020 election review. Maricopa County’s GOP-controlled Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to seek reimbursement for machines that Senate Republicans gave to contractors led by Florida-based Cyber Ninjas. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said the machines were compromised because they were given to people not certified to handle them. She said she’d move to decertify them if the county didn’t replace them. Senate President Karen Fann says the machines were not broken or tampered with.